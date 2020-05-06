Plane bringing Nigerians from UAE to Lagos makes U-turn after woman goes into labour

Latest News
By
bleeding

A chartered plane conveying Nigerian returnees from the United Arab Emirates has made a U-turn after a pregnant woman reportedly went into labour.

Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed this to Channels TV.

The plane, which was scheduled to arrive at 3.00 p.m. is now expected to land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 7.00 p.m.

After weeks of delay, the first batch of Nigerians stuck abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic were expected in the country today.

The Emirates flight is expected to be the first of at least two other flights scheduled to evacuate Nigerians within the next few days.

Over 4,000 Nigerians are waiting to be evacuated across the world back home, foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama said on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING

You might also like
Latest News

Ogun commences virtual proceedings for justice dispensation

Latest News

No apology for recommending Chloroquine, Zithromax for treatment of coronavirus, says…

Latest News

COVID-19: FG grants 2-month license free waiver to broadcast station

Latest News

Afenifere to Senate: Reject Dankaka, Buhari’s nominee for FCC chairman

Comments