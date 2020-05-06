COVID-19: PTF has performed above average, says SMBLF

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has commended the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 for what it described as its “above the usual average Nigerian performance” in sensitizing the citizens to the ongoing global pandemic that is ravaging the entire continents of the world.

SMBLF said but for its lapses in handing the burial of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, the body would have scored well in its marking scheme, even as it noted its apology for such lapses against the background that the leader of the task force, Boss Mustapha, had admitted that he never knew much about the bad state of the health infrastructure in the country.

SMBLF gave the commendation in a statement jointly signed by Chief E. K Clark for the South-South, Chief Ayo Adebanjo (South-West), Chief John Nwodo (South- East) and Dr. John Pogu (Middle- Belt), copy of which made to the Nigerian Tribune in Lagos.

According to SMBLF, the PTF still did its best in the circumstance in keeping the people informed of most of what it needed to keep them abreast of, remarking that what had been the product at the end of it all was a total failure of the system and not that of the Task Force per se as Nigeria as a country was “not prepared to confront a health challenge at the level of Coronavirus that was taking down Prime Ministers and Kings around the world.”

