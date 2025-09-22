Constitution review: State Assemblies pledge support for proposed reforms

Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, on Monday pledged the support of the 36 State Houses of Assembly to ensure that all proposed reforms agreed upon during the sixth Constitution Review exercise receive the necessary ratification across the Assemblies.

Hon. Ogundoyin, who also serves as Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, gave the assurance in Abuja during the national public hearing on the sixth alteration of the 1999 Constitution, organised by the House of Representatives.

He commended the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who chairs the Special Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution Review, for his vision and dedication to a process that, according to him, continues to shape Nigeria’s democracy and redefine governance.

He said:

“Colleagues and distinguished stakeholders, the Constitution of any nation is its supreme guide and the living framework through which citizens, institutions, and governments interact. Nigeria’s experience has shown that no constitution is ever perfect or finite.

It must remain a work in progress, evolving in response to the realities, aspirations, and challenges of the people it governs.

The State Houses of Assembly, as critical partners in the constitutional amendment process, play a vital role in ensuring that whatever reforms emerge from this process do not remain at the level of impoverishment.”

Hon. Ogundoyin, who was represented by the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, observed that the review exercise has the potential to deepen democracy, guarantee equity and justice, strengthen institutions, and address pressing issues of security, development, and accountability.

“This hearing is therefore not just about amending texts, but about renewing trust and rebuilding confidence in our democratic institutions.

On our part, the Conference of Speakers is committed to playing its full role in this process. We will continue to ensure that the voices of States are heard and that the reforms agreed upon here are given the necessary ratification across our 36 Assemblies.

Let me end by commending the Committee for opening this platform to all Nigerians. It is through inclusivity and dialogue that our Constitution will reflect the spirit of the people and stand the test of time.

