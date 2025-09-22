Niger Speaker renovates school set ablaze by bandits

Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Sarkindaji has urged the people of his Constituency to pray for divine intervention concerning the ongoing bandit attacks that have plagued the area over the past few months.

These attacks have resulted in the deaths of numerous villagers, including security personnel, and many others have been abducted in the recent wave of violence.

In response to these challenges, the Speaker has initiated renovations of all classrooms at Kakihum Secondary School, located in the Kakihum community of Mariga Local Government Area, which was previously burnt.

One of the deadliest attacks in the area led to the deaths of approximately 20 soldiers in Gulbin Boka and Kwanan Duse, both situated in Mariga Local Government Area.

The bandits, who invaded the area in large numbers, ransacked the entire secondary school that housed the soldiers’ camp.

Following these tragic incidents, the Speaker visited affected communities, including Kakihum, Kumbashi, and Mabruya, where he promised to renovate the school to facilitate the resumption of academic activities.

During an inspection of the renovation work at the school, the Speaker assured the community that he would not abandon them in their time of distress.

Sarkindaji described the sustained attacks on his Constituency as wicked and heartless, saying, “With prayers, Allah will subdue those who perpetrate evil against the innocent citizens of this country.”

He emphasised that the destruction of government facilities, such as schools, is a profoundly malicious act by the enemies of the people, adding, “Education is the gateway to the development of any society.”

He assured the public that no amount of attacks on educational infrastructure would deter them from accessing quality education, stating,

“If schools are destroyed a hundred times, we will renovate them a hundred times. We will even build new ones, as the people must have access to quality education,” he declared.

Sarkindaji noted that the ongoing renovation of the burnt school represents not just a reconstruction of classrooms but also a restoration of hope, dignity, and the future for the children in the affected communities.

This project stands as a testament to the Speaker’s commitment to ensuring that no community under his watch is left behind in the collective pursuit of peace, security, and development within his Constituency.

He also commended the state governor, Umaru Mohammed Bago, for his efforts to restore peace in the troubled communities, describing his interventions as a significant relief for the people.