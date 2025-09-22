Lagos Assembly berates alleged killing of dispatch rider by NURTW member

The Lagos State House of Assembly has berated the killing of a dispatch rider, allegedly assaulted to death by a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and his associates on Lagos Island.

The lawmakers demanded that the police ensure effective prosecution of those involved.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Transportation, Hon. Adewale Adedeji.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Tapa Street, Lagos Island, was captured in viral videos that have since gone viral.

The footage showed a member of the NURTW, Shamsideen Adio, attacking the dispatch rider repeatedly, even after the victim had lost consciousness and passers-by tried to resuscitate him.

Adedeji described the act as “barbaric, shameful, inhuman and heartbreaking,” insisting that the suspect and his accomplices must face the full weight of the law.

“My attention has been drawn to a video that has been in circulation since Thursday, September 18, 2025, showing how a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Shamsideen Adio, and his associates snuffed life out of a dispatch rider in Lagos Island,” Adedeji said in a statement on Friday.

“The video further showed that even when the dispatch rider became unconscious and efforts were made to resuscitate him, the said Shamsideen continued to attack the victim. For whatever he may have done, the attack remains condemnable,” he added.

The lawmaker lamented that the incident highlighted a disregard for the sanctity of human life.

“How does one assault his fellow being to the extent of snuffing life out of him without considering that this is a person who has the same rights and privileges like him? We can just imagine a dispatch rider who left home to earn a living for himself not returning home because somebody who thinks he is above the law decided to take his life,” he said.

Calling for accountability, Adedeji said, “Shamsideen’s case must be handled to serve as a lesson to others like him who do not value life. His friends who joined in the assault should also be brought to book.”

He commended the Lagos State Police Command for promptly arresting the prime suspect but urged the authorities to ensure a thorough prosecution.

“I commend the police in Lagos for acting swiftly in this regard and arresting the main suspect. However, Lagosians want to see that the culprits face the legal consequence of their action. Whatever is the result of the legal action, Lagosians and the likes of Shamsideen will know that nobody has the right to take the life of another person no matter who the person is,” he stated.

Adedeji also directed his message to the leadership of the NURTW, led by Alhaji Adekunle Mustapha Seigo, calling for disciplinary measures.

“I also call on the leadership of NURTW in Lagos State headed by Alhaji Adekunle Mustapha Seigo, to immediately suspend Shamsideen and dissociate the union while the police continues with their investigations and actions,” he said.

He stressed that the case should serve as a wake-up call to the union, urging it to re-educate its members on the need for discipline, respect for human rights, and lawful conduct.

“This incident is an eye-opener to the officials of the NURTW for the need for continuous and proper education/enlightenment of members going forward,” Adedeji added.

Condemning the act in the strongest terms, the lawmaker reminded Nigerians of the equality of all human lives.

“This is an act that must be condemned by every well-meaning Nigerian. The sanctity of human life has no alternative and no human being can be more superior than the other,” he declared.

Adedeji concluded by stressing that justice for the slain dispatch rider would not only bring closure to the bereaved family but also send a strong message against impunity.

