The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the last general elections in Ogun state, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo has reiterated his support for two hundred thousand naira minimum wage for Nigerian workers as proposed by labour unions with an appeal to the Federal Government to consider the proposal.

He maintained that the improved livelihood for Nigerians is sacrosanct and must remain a top priority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, with more people-focused economic policies to reflect the current realities in the country.

Ajadi made the appeal against the backdrop of the planned 114% increase in the salaries of elected political office-holders, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers, as well as judicial and public servants, by the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Though, the RMAFC had denied the reported approval of 114% salary increment for political office-holders and judicial officers, saying it was only a proposal in the making.

Ajadi, in a statement on Saturday said it is worrisome that ordinary Nigerians including low-income earners are struggling with harsh economic realities with about 120 million of citizens living in poverty.

However, he was of the opinion that instead of increasing the salaries of elected political office holders, Nigerian leaders should rather sacrifice and focus on cutting cost of governance and concentrate more on how to lift Nigerians out of poverty by acceding to the demand of workers on the increment of minimum wage.

This according to him, should commensurate with current economic development, particularly with the removal of petroleum subsidy, which has made market prices went up astronomically.

Ogun NNPP guber candidate then called on President Tinubu and the 36 state governors to work together on how to assuage the plight of Nigerian workers and ordinary citizens.

According to him, “there is need for President Tinubu and the governors to do some calculations and soul-searching on the minimum wage to reflect the current realities in the country, by strengthening the take home of workers at the end of every month to meet the current market prices of food stuffs and other essential utilities.

“All elected leaders should use the opportunity of being elected among millions of citizens in the country to make a difference in the lives of people, by creating an enabling environment for Nigerians.





“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 36 state governors to make the welfare of workers and ordinary citizens, a priority by acceding to the two hundred thousand naira minimum wage rather than increasing their own pay”.