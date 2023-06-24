Senators of the minority parties in the 10th National Assembly have kicked against alleged move by those they described as forces inside and outside the Senate to divide the minority parties and foist a pliant and compromised leadership on them.

According to a press statement issued on Saturday in Abuja and signed by eight opposition Senators led by Senator Mohammed Adamu Aliero from Kebbi State, the opposition lawmakers said they have pledged to work constructively with the new Senate leadership and the Executive branch to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people.

The aggrieved lawmakers stressed that “it has come to the notice of the Minority Political Parties in the Senate of an attempt by forces inside and outside the Senate to divide the Minority Parties and foist a pliant and compromised leadership on them.

They therefore advise and caution that they should not aid any group inside or outside the Senate to divide and destabilise the minority parties and the Senate institution.

The statement reads in part, “We have pledged to work constructively with the new Senate leadership and the Executive branch to deliver good governance to the Nigerian people. We consequently hereby advise and caution that they should not aid any group inside or outside the Senate to divide and destabilise the minority parties and the Senate institution.

“Senators of the minority Parties would meet when the Senate reconvenes and, in consultation with our respective political parties, would select its leaders without undue interference from anti democratic forces within or outside the Senate.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no Senator has yet been endorsed or selected for any Minority position as this would await due process as agreed by all Minority Parties in their last meeting.

“Attempts to foist a one party dictatorship would be resisted and would fail.

“We call on all members of the Minority Political Parties to work together in unity to defend the democratic institution of the Senate and Nigeria,” it said

It would be recalled that there was rumour of alleged move by the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to influence the choice of Minority Leadership in the 10th Senate.

In order to achieve his ambition, Wike reportedly met with the presiding officers of the Senate in person of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio and his Deputy, Senator Jubrin Barau last week at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE