The Managing Director of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Mr Praveen Chrghade, has said both prepared and postpaid meters of the company are free of charge.

He said the company is desirous to provide every customer in the South-East with a prepaid or postpaid metre to end complaints about estimated billing.

Chrghade said this on Saturday during an EEDC/customer engagement meeting.

He said if every customer had a metre it would help the company to ensure that all customers pay for energy consumed without any complaint.

He said, “It’s the desire of EEDC for every customer to have either a prepaid or postpaid metre, as this will make it possible and easier for every customer to pay for every energy consumed without complaining of high monthly bill estimation.

“This will also help us have a smooth relationship with our customers as well as save the company the cost of going around asking the customers to pay their monthly bills.

“Prepaid or postpaid metre is free because any amount a customer pays to get it from EEDC is repaid to the customer through his/her electricity recharge.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who was represented by Mr Emeka Eze, the Manager, Corporate Affairs in EEDC South East, said that the aim of having customer engagement from time to time was to update customers on the activities of the company as well as listen to their complaints and know how to address them.

He added,“We value our customers because without them there will be no EEDC, that is why we created the forum to interface with them and ascertain how best to serve them.

“Customers who are paying their bills as at when due are helping EEDC to serve them better, but those who are not paying their bills regularly are frustrating our commitment to serving customers better.”

The MD explained that “EEDC sometimes disconnect customers who don’t pay their bills, the same way the generating company that supplies EEDC energy disconnects the company if we failed to pay.

“Know it that every electricity you consume as a customer is paid for by EEDC, so paying your bill regularly will enable us to buy energy again from the generating company,” he said.