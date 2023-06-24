Tinubu in Paris, set for global financing pact summit
President BolaTinubu on Tuesday arrived in Paris, France, preparatory to the Summit on New Global Financing Pact, which President Emmanuel Macron will host..…
Police call for arrest of skit maker, Trinity Guy over ‘immoral’ pranks
The Police Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has called for the arrest of a popular skit maker, popularly known as Trinity Guy.…
PDP ramps reconciliation process amid internal wrangling
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ramped up its reconciliation process following a bitter internal altercation during the last general elections that led to the birth of the G5……
