The tongue plays an important role in speaking, tasting, chewing and swallowing food.However, changes in its colour, texture, size or appearance can sometimes indicate an underlying health problem.

While some tongue changes are harmless and may disappear without treatment, others can result from infections, nutritional deficiencies, inflammatory conditions or more serious diseases.

Some people may notice unusual patches, grooves, sores or discolouration on their tongues without knowing what they mean. Although most of these changes are not cancerous, persistent or unexplained abnormalities should be properly examined.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights nine common tongue conditions you should know and their symptoms.

Geographic Tongue

Geographic Tongue is a harmless condition characterised by irregular, smooth, red patches on the surface of the tongue. These patches often have slightly raised, whitish or light-coloured borders.The condition gets its name because the patches may resemble the shape of continents on a map.

One noticeable feature is that the patches can change their position, size and appearance over time. Some people experience no discomfort, while others may develop a burning or stinging sensation, particularly after eating spicy, acidic or hot foods. Geographic tongue is not an infection or a form of cancer, and it is not contagious. It generally does not require treatment unless the symptoms become uncomfortable.

Fissured Tongue

Fissured tongue is a condition in which deep grooves, cracks or lines develop on the upper surface of the tongue. The grooves may vary in number and depth. Some people have one prominent central groove, while others have several smaller cracks across the tongue.

The condition is generally harmless and may become more noticeable with age. However, food particles and bacteria can collect inside the grooves, sometimes causing irritation, unpleasant breath or discomfort. Maintaining good oral hygiene and gently cleaning the tongue can help prevent debris from accumulating in the cracks.

Black Hairy Tongue

Black hairy tongue is a condition in which the upper surface of the tongue develops a dark, hairy or furry appearance. It occurs when tiny projections called filiform papillae become elongated and trap dead skin cells, food particles, bacteria and other substances. Despite its appearance, the tongue does not actually grow hair.

The condition may cause the tongue to appear black, brown, yellow or green. Some people also experience bad breath, an unusual taste or a tickling sensation.

Factors that may contribute to black hairy tongue include poor oral hygiene, smoking, excessive coffee or tea consumption, dry mouth and the use of certain medications, particularly some antibiotics.

Regular tongue cleaning, good oral hygiene and addressing contributing factors can usually improve the condition.

Oral Thrush

Oral thrush is a fungal infection of the mouth caused by an overgrowth of Candida, a type of yeast that normally lives in the body in small amounts. It commonly appears as creamy white patches on the tongue, inner cheeks, gums or roof of the mouth. When the patches are wiped away, the underlying surface may appear red and sometimes bleed slightly.

Other symptoms include soreness, a burning sensation, altered taste and difficulty eating or swallowing in more severe cases. Oral thrush is more likely to occur in people with weakened immune systems, diabetes or dry mouth. It can also develop following the use of antibiotics or inhaled corticosteroids, particularly when the mouth is not rinsed after using the inhaler.

Treatment usually involves antifungal medication prescribed by a healthcare professional. Maintaining good oral hygiene and managing underlying risk factors can also help prevent recurrence.

Atrophic Glossitis

Atrophic glossitis occurs when the tiny projections on the tongue’s surface, known as papillae, become reduced or disappear.

This causes the tongue to appear unusually smooth, shiny and red. Some people may also experience tenderness, burning sensations or pain when eating.

The condition may be associated with nutritional deficiencies, particularly iron, vitamin B12 and folate deficiency. It can also occur alongside certain infections and medical conditions.

Depending on the underlying cause, a person may experience additional symptoms such as fatigue, weakness or other signs of nutritional deficiency. Treatment depends on identifying and addressing the underlying cause. A healthcare professional may recommend blood tests to check for nutritional deficiencies or other medical conditions.

Median Rhomboid Glossitis

Median rhomboid glossitis is a condition characterised by a smooth, red or pink patch near the middle of the upper surface of the tongue, usually just in front of the large taste buds at the back.The affected area is often oval or diamond-shaped, which explains the term ‘rhomboid’.

The patch may be slightly raised and usually has a smooth appearance because the normal papillae are absent. The condition has been associated with Candida overgrowth, although its exact cause is not fully understood. Many people do not experience symptoms, but some may report irritation or discomfort. Treatment may not be necessary in every case. If a fungal infection is suspected, a healthcare professional may recommend antifungal medication.

Aphthous Ulcers

Aphthous ulcers, commonly called canker sores, are small, painful sores that develop inside the mouth, including on the tongue.

They usually appear as round or oval ulcers with a white or yellowish centre and a red border.

These sores can make speaking, eating and swallowing uncomfortable, particularly when they come into contact with spicy, acidic or salty foods. The exact cause is not always known, but possible triggers include minor mouth injuries, stress, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies and certain medical conditions.

Most minor aphthous ulcers heal within one to two weeks without leaving scars. However, large, recurrent or unusually persistent ulcers should be examined by a healthcare professional.

Oral Lichen Planus

Oral lichen planus is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the lining of the mouth, including the tongue. It commonly appears as white, lace-like lines or patches. Some people develop red, swollen or painful areas, while others may experience erosions or ulcers.

The condition is believed to involve an abnormal immune response, although its exact cause is not fully understood. Symptoms may include burning sensations, soreness and discomfort when eating spicy or acidic foods. In some cases, the condition causes no noticeable symptoms.

Oral lichen planus is not contagious. However, people diagnosed with it may require regular dental or medical reviews because certain forms are associated with a small increased risk of oral cancer. Treatment depends on the severity of the symptoms and may include corticosteroid preparations prescribed by a healthcare professional.

Tongue Cancer

Tongue cancer is a type of oral cancer that develops when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably in the tissues of the tongue.

It may appear as a persistent ulcer, lump, thickened area or red or white patch that does not heal. Other possible symptoms include unexplained bleeding, persistent tongue pain, difficulty swallowing, difficulty moving the tongue and a lump in the neck.

The cancer can affect the front two-thirds of the tongue, which is visible inside the mouth, or the base of the tongue, which lies further back in the throat. Risk factors include tobacco use, heavy alcohol consumption and infection with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly for cancers affecting the base of the tongue.