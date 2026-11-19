…Black market (Buying and selling rates): N1,460— N1,470

The Nigerian naira depreciated against the United States (US) dollar, trading at N1,363.2331 at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official foreign exchange (FX) window, on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026.

The data shared on the CBN’s official platform shows that the naira traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rate of N1363.2331 per dollar and closed at N1,379.9900 per dollar.

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The currency, which traded at an NFEM rate of N1,355.8036 on November 17th, 2026, depreciated by at least N7.43 after trading activities on Wednesday.

At the parallel market, the buying rate increased by N20, while the selling rate increased by N25, when compared to the previous trading rate on Tuesday, November 17th, 2026.

According to Aboki FX , the Naira-to-dollar exchange rate at the black market on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026, was N1,460 and N1,470 per dollar for buying and selling rates, respectively.