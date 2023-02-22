By Yejide Gbenga-Ogundare

As humans; men and women are faced with many of the same health issues throughout their lifetime but some health challenges are peculiar to women and it is important to learn about such health issues to help manage them if we can’t prevent them from coming up.

Having distinctive knowledge about such ailments is important to preventing diseases and staying healthy. The health challenges that women experience vary based on factors such as age, genetics, lifestyles or environment. Some health issues, while they can occur for both women and men, affect women more commonly or severely than men.

In female teenagers, major health problems are rare and the most common of complaints border on menstrual pain called endometriosis and dysmenorrhea may appear and this comes with symptoms such as cramps, back pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and sweating. Also, some have issues of irregular periods.

And after the teenage years, as girls enter their 20s, many become sexually active and this leads to sexual health conditions and pelvic inflammatory disease, which can have a lasting effect on a woman’s fertility.

By age 30, women have issues revolving around fertility, complications from pregnancy and childbirth; gestational diabetes and preeclampsia which are major conditions that can lead to death if prompt medical aid is not given.

Staying healthy during your childbearing years involves eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, managing your stress, moderating your alcohol intake and getting enough sleep.

In the 40s, many women face issues that border around perimenopause, which is when the ovaries start releasing fewer eggs and level of progesterone and estrogen decreases while menstrual periods become irregular. Perimenopause can last between two and 10 years before menopause which is when a woman has not had a menstrual period for 12 months.

The decrease in ovarian hormones causes menstrual irregularities, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbance, pain with intercourse, infertility, weight gain and moodiness. And at this period, health issues such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, obesity, and infertility may also become more prominent. At this time, it is a priority to complete health screenings, including breast cancer and colon cancer.

Female health problems after 50, and beyond is prominently about gynecological symptoms that come with menopause, which may include urinary incontinence, vaginal atrophy and dryness, and pain with intercourse that is, dyspareunia. Women also encounter health issues such as, osteoporosis, diabetes and cancer which is the leading cause of death of women older than 45, followed by heart disease.





Maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle as you age can help you live a longer and more enjoyable life.

Preventive care is of utmost importance because it can prevent or minimise many of the common health issues that women experience. Get regular exercise, eat healthy, well-balanced diet and maintaining healthy interpersonal connections for a healthy living.

