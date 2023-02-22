Michael Ovat – Awka

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has commended the Federal Government on the ongoing National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), in the State and Nigeria at large.

He said the N-SIP is one among the commendable projects, the current administration of President Mohammadu Buhari have strenghten to amilorate the suffering of the vulnerable households, groups and individuals across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The governor gave the commendation during a meeting, tagg”Thank you Mr. President” with the N-SIP beneficiaries, held at Abagana, Headquarters of Njikoka Local Government Area of the State, on Tuesday.

Soludo, who spoke at the meeting through the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, said the programmes for the vulnerable groups in Anambra is among the President Buhari’s fulfillment project introduced in 2016, aimed at sustaining the social inclusion agenda of the poor.

According to the governor, the N-SIP Programme in the State, is captured in three signature schemes namely Tradermoni, FarmerMoni and MarketMoni loans of thirty thousand naira targeted towards uplifting underprivileged and marginalized youths between the ages of eighteen to forty years, while the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme seeks to educate communities and stakeholders on the proper and more effective implementation of the exercise.

“And so far so good, about 1,000 schools and 15,0000 students have benefited from the Home Grown School Feeding Programmes, 15,000 youths for the Cash Grant Loans and over 100 others for Tradermoni, FarmerMoni and MarketMoni loans since the commencement of the programme in the state in 2016.”

Calling on other Ndi-Anambra to start keying into the various social investment programmes mapped out by the Federal Government, Soludo, assured that the state government will continue to enhance its support towards ensuring that the state is more livable and prosperous.

He once again, thanked the federal government, especially, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, for her effective supervisory role on the success of the programme across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Special Adviser to the governor on Partnership, Ogochukwu Orji, who also spoke on the programme, noted that the National Social Investment Programme N-SIP is designed under four clearly defined programmes in the state, with a view of reducing poverty and inequality in the state and the country at large.

In their goodwill messages, the Transition Committee Chairman of Njikoka Local Government Area, Mr. Clem Aguiyi and a beneficiary, Mrs Ngozi Atunanu appreciated the federal and Anambra government for the empowerment programme in the state.





The National Social Investment Programme is a programme of the federal government under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, designed to specifically give a lifting hand to many of the poorest and vulnerable citizens in the country.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE