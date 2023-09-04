Niger Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Hadiza Asabe Mohammed has interfaced with the management of the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to discuss the urgent need for a change in the Basic Education narrative and to foster better synergy between the two entities, in an effort to improve the quality of education in the State.

This was contained in a Press statement issued and made available to the newsmen by the Information Officer of the State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Jibrin Usman Kodo, at the weekend, in Minna, adding that the meeting was aimed at addressing the challenges confronting the education sector and attempt to explore opportunities for collaboration and cooperation between the Ministry and NSUBEB.

The Commissioner emphasised the importance of working together to create a more conducive and effective learning environment for Students across the state.

She highlighted the need to change the narrative surrounding education in the state while stressing the importance of shifting the focus from mere enrollment numbers to ensuring quality education that equips Students with the necessary skills for the future.

Dr. Hadiza Asabe Mohammed who decried the maintenance culture of School structures and facilities by School administrators, emphasized that there will be no more admission to Primary Schools directly without going through Early Child Care (ECC) in the State, adding that there will be training and retraining of ECC Teachers so as to have a strong foundation in Basic Education which is essential for the overall development of pupils

Recognizing the critical role played by NSUBEB in the implementation of Basic Education programs, the Commissioner expressed her commitment to working closely with the board to address the existing challenges.

She also expressed displeasure on the decaying and substandard state of some facilities and Structures in Schools she visited recently during her on-the-spot assessment tour of Schools and thereby pushed the blame on the Board for lack of coordination and checks and balances.

In her response, the NSUBEB Board Secretary Dr. Fatima Suleiman Jalla who doubles as the Acting Chairman of the Board, assured of working closely with the ministry to bring about positive change in the education sector and acknowledged the importance of synergy and collaboration in achieving the common goal of providing quality education to all Students.

Meanwhile, with this renewed commitment and collaborative approach, the Ministry of Education and SUBEB is poised to change the narrative surrounding Education, enhance the quality of Basic Education, and ensure a brighter future for Students in the State.

