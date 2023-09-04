Kaduna Governor, Uba Sani has approved the full implementation of the 2014 Consolidated Medical Salary Scale (CONMESS) for the Association of Resident Doctors working under the Kaduna State Ministry of Health.

The Governor made this announcement during a media chat on Sunday, 3rd September 2023 as part of activities marking his first 100 days in office.

He used the opportunity to address a wide range of issues across different sectors, notably health, security and infrastructural development issues among other concerns.

He said following the recommendations of a committee led by the Kaduna State Head of Service, negotiations were held with striking doctors in August 2023 where it was revealed that resident doctors in Kaduna State Ministry of Health received 75% of the 2014 CONMESS, while their counterparts working at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital receive 100% of CONMESS.

“Consequently, commencing from September 2023, the approved 100% CONMESS will bring Resident Doctors in the Ministry of Health at parity with their counterparts at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital. This step, the Governor added, will further boost productivity and attract more doctors to the State.

The Governor also announced during the live media chat broadcast across major radio stations in Kaduna, that approval had been granted for the continuation of the recruitment of 89 medical doctors to address the staffing gap identified in 2017, as recommended by the committee.

“This initiative amongst others was designed to enhance doctors’ morale and improve access to quality healthcare for Kaduna residents. You will recall that we recently flagged-off the distribution of advanced medical equipment to our upgraded primary health care centres.

“This reflects our administration’s commitment to ensuring that every citizen/resident has access to a primary healthcare center within a kilometer of their residence,” the governor added.

During the media chat, the Governor underscored the positive results of his interactions with development partners, noting that the increase in investors attracted to Kaduna was due to the business-friendly environment created by his administration.

Addressing the issue of uncompleted projects inherited from the immediate past administration, Governor Sani reassured the people of Kaduna State that all projects will be completed, adding that this time around there will be a renewed focus on transforming the rural areas in the coming months.