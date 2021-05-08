Climate change: Exaggerated or a real threat?

Scientists are warning that record-breaking ice melt in the Arctic is part of a worrying trend – and the clearest sign yet that society needs to act to tackle climate change. But is climate change a catastrophe waiting to happen, or is it just a phase that we are going to overcome?

Samuel Betiku

Climate change is everyone’s business. For the case of global warming, we should take action, but most of the action that people are suggesting will not address the problem, and so we have to get the energy policy right. It has to be based on science, engineering and technology. There are two things that are really important. One is there is an enormous amount that can be done with energy efficiency and conservation: better automobiles, better insulation in homes. In light of these developments, it can be said that the climate change catastrophe is overexaggerated.

Robert Bassey

While climate change poses significant global challenges, it also provides strong incentives for research and development and creative problem-solving to help cities and communities anticipate and adapt to its impact. Countries that are more successful in these endeavors will be better positioned to address their own national challenges, provide green technologies and solutions to their people. The climate change challenge is real, it is daunting, and if nothing is done, it is only a matter of time before we have a big, global problem on our hands.

Braboke Praise

It’s a catastrophe happening. We’ve already broken one of the largest physical features on the planet (the Arctic, which has melted with horrifying speed) and badly damaged another (the oceans, which are significantly different than what used to be the norm). The challenge is not exaggerated; it is real, it is a threat, and If it is not approached properly, there is danger looming.

Damilare Adewole

Some changes to our climate are inevitable given the historic build-up of emissions in the atmosphere, but fortunately, many technological solutions exist for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. While these technologies come with a price, it is far outweighed by the cost of inaction. Financing these technologies, however, remains a challenge. New sources of finance, such as the carbon markets, are required to mobilise the necessary investment and financial flows to address climate change. We can address the issues by giving the right funding and the necessary research to combat the problem. The challenge is not exaggerated in any way.

Stephen Ajani

Based on the evidence currently available, it is premature to consider that climate change is not a threat. We have seen too many clues to dismiss the claim; all over the world, the weather pattern has changed. Rainy seasons are not that fixed anymore, it is dispersed and scattered. The priority is and must be to tackle the root cause by reducing emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities and adapting to those impacts that are unavoidable. Mitigation of climate change by reducing emissions and protecting natural carbon sinks remains the surest way of increasing our chances of avoiding dangerous climate change in the future.

Chibuzor Ojiamadu

Alarmist messages concerning climatic change are generally counterproductive and raise more skepticism than a desire to act. However, the impacts of a changing climate will have significant repercussions on environmental (water availability, ecosystems) and socio-economic (agriculture, health, energy) sectors, with sharply contrasting regional differences and implications for the poorer segments of our societies. The claims are largely exaggerated, but it doesn’t mean climate change is not real. I didn’t say the claim is false, It’s just overboard.

Cynthia Ekwere

We do not know what negative and positive effects climate change will have around the world in the next 100 years. Many climate scientists have exaggerated the potential risks due to global warming. While magnifying the possible hazards as a result of warmer temperatures, many ignore the possible economic and health benefits of moderate warming. There is no reason to believe that developing societies won’t be able to cope with any climate changes nature may throw at us. In a country like Nigeria, where we adapt quickly, this shouldn’t be a big problem.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…