Taofeek Lawal – Abuja

Contrary to reports in social media that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, was in London on medical trip in London for treatment and to meet with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss the way forward about the February 25 presidential election, Saturday Tribune can authoritatively report that the CJN is in Abuja hale and hearty.

The CJN was part of the Friday congregational prayer held at the Ansar ur Deen Central Mosque Wuse Abuja.

Ariwoola in his traditional Kangol cap and chocolate native cloth was seen walking gently with staff in his hand.

Since his emergence as President-elect after the presidential election, Tinubu has received a barrage of criticisms from his contestants especially the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi who have already filed their cases to challenge the APC presidential candidate’s at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Ariwoola was appointed substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria on 27th June 2022 following the resignation of former Chief Justice Tanko Muhammad and formally confirmed Chief Justice by the Nigerian Senate on 21st September 2022.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has denied the report that the CJN to met with Tinubu in London. According to Premium Times, Supreme Court’s spokesperson, Festus Akande, said there was no iota of truth in the report by an online medium, Peoples Gazette.

“The CJN has been in Nigeria, and presided over meetings of the National Judicial Council (NJC) held on 16 and 17 March.

“On 23 March, the CJN returned from his medical trip to London and later reported in the office (in Abuja), where he worked till 8 pm.

“The only time the CJN travelled earlier this year was on 25 January, when he travelled for Lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia. He returned on 29 January 2023,” Premium Times quoted the Supreme Court spokesperson.

Also, APC PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga on Thursday in a statement described the alleged meeting of the CJN and the President-Elect as “fake, misleading and malicious”.

“We refute emphatically that there has been no clandestine meeting between the President-elect and the respected Chief Justice of our country, any where. It’s pure fabricated news, groundless in fact and authenticity,” Onanuga stated.





“What kind of appointment or secret meeting will the two men have arranged in London, with so wide disparate arrival dates, except in the imagination of the false news merchants?”

“We can confirm that the President-elect, who left Nigeria Tuesday has not been in London. He is right now in France to have a deserved rest, after a hectic campaign that began in January 2022. He will go to London thereafter before proceeding to Mecca for the lesser Hajj,” Onanuga said.

