•congratulates him on victory

By: Bola Badmus- Lagos

Labour Party (LP) Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has congratulated Dr. Alex Otti, the governor-elect of Abia State on his election victory.

He charged the governor-elect not to waste any time in rolling up his sleeves to rescue the state from the shackles of under-development and poor standard of living, which had been a big albatross for the people over the years.

Otti was declared winner of the Abia State governorship election, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having polled a total of 175,466 to defeat candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Ahiwe, who had only 88,526.

Rhodes-Vivour gave the charge in a release by his media aide, Judith Akatugba, copy of which was made available to newsmen, even as he said he had no doubt in his mind that the people of Abia had made the best choice, assuring them that they would never regret pitching their tent with the Labour Party.

“I am confident that Sir Alex Otti will not waste time to prove to Nigerians through Abia State that indeed our great party, the Labour Party (LP), is an idea whose time has come,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

“I believe he will approach governance from the people-first perspective, which the LP represents.

“The people of Abia State have spoken and we have heard them loud and clear. They are obviously tired of leaders whose lives get better everyday while the people suffer under-development amidst poverty. They have chosen to end the long years of deceit and corruption which have characterised governance in the state, despite the huge resources at the beck and call of Abia State. We appreciate their trust in the Labour Party and we assure them they will never regret this,” he added.

Rhodes-Vivour said the governor-elect should immediately set for work without delay and not until after inauguration, adding that there was need to prove to other states and Nigerians as a whole that the Labour Party was in a class of its own.

“To my brother, the governor-elect, this is the time to get to work without delay. The job starts now and not until after inauguration. There is need to prove to other states and Nigerians as a whole that the Labour Party (LP) is in a class of its own, and through you, we strengthen the movement of retiring those who have hoodwinked many Nigerians into believing that they are the best the nation can produce.





“Once again, I congratulate you and wish you a development-filled administration in Abia state,” Rhodes-Vivour said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE