Christian Pilgrim Commission promises transparency in procurement process

The Director in Charge of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Mrs Esther Kwaghe, has assured service providers that the commission would always ensure integrity and transparency, especially in its procurement process.

This was made known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, by Celestine Toruka, Assistant Director, Media and Public Relations, NCPC.

Kwaghe reassured Nigerians of integrity and transparency during the final Financials and Technical bid opening for Ground Handlers and Air carriers for the 2020 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel, Greece and Rome.

“I want to encourage our partners that this Commission will try to stand on integrity.”

She affirmed that the bid opening was the second procurement process for the 2020 Christian Pilgrimage Exercise.

Kwaghe commended the Federal Government on the way and manner it had handled the menace of COVID-19.

She enjoined all Nigerians to embrace and come nearer to God more than ever before, saying that this was the time to pray fervently so that the Lord will see our country through.

She congratulated the two Ground Handlers and Air Carrier that scaled through the selection process for the 2020 Pilgrimage Exercise.

The director said that in selecting the service providers for the pilgrimage exercise, the commission was guided by the principles of the Public Procurement Act of 2007.

The high point of the bid process was the opening of the procurement box and the unveiling of the envelops submitted by the service providers.

The NCPC’s Head of Procurement Unit, Mr Ezra Dukak conducted the session with other NCPC officials.

The Financials and Technical bid for the 2020 Christian Pilgrimage was attended by Mr Nura Mohammed, a representative of the Director of Procurement, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

There were other observers from the Civil Society Organisations.

They all adjudged the NCPC’s procurement process as being very transparent.

In his assessment, Mohammed affirmed that the NCPC bid opening for 2020 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel, Greece and Rome was in line with the Public Procurement Act of 2007.

Similarly, Mrs Chioma Nwosu of Faith Man Foundation described the NCPC’s bid opening process as transparent as always.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE