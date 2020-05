CBN revises timelines for ATM dispense errors, refund complaints

To further enhance service quality, particularly quick refunds when customers experience failed transactions, ATM dispense errors or disputes, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revised timelines for reversals and/or the resolution of refund complaints on electronic channels, with effect from June 8, 2020, as follows:

The apex bank’s Director, Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, said on Sunday that failed ‘On-Us’ ATM transactions (when customers use their cards on their bank’s ATMs) shall be instantly reversed from the current timeline of three days.

“Where instant reversal fails due to any technical issue or system glitch, the timeline for manual reversal shall not exceed 24 hours.

“Refunds for failed ‘Not-on-Us’ ATM transactions (where customers use their cards on other banks’ ATMs) shall not exceed 48 hours from the current three to five days.

“Resolution of disputed/failed PoS or Web transactions shall be concluded within 72 hours from the current five days.”

He added that all banks had been directed to resolve the backlog of all ATM, POS and Web customer refunds within two weeks starting June 8, 2020.

Meanwhile, key service providers in the Nigerian payments system have also committed to establish an integrated dispute resolution platform for the industry and enhance their payment system infrastructure and processes to reduce incidences of transaction failure.

Okorafor requested bank customers to refer to the updated Guidelines for the Operation of Electronic Payment Channels on the Bank’s website (www.cbn.gov.ng) for further details.

