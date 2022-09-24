Choose Your Friends Wisely

As you know, bad company corrupts good manners, I advice that you choose who to make friends. The truth is everyone has different upbringing but it is usually of great benefit if you take your time to observe every individual around you and acquint yourself with people of good culture, godly/decent lifestyle, etc.

I implore you to consider backing away from friendship that could tarnish your image or tag you in bad light. Cut off from ungodly association; choose your friend wisely, and follow your mind. It’s been said, “Show me your five closest friends, and I’ll show you your future.”

