As human beings, we are easily formed by our environment. However, no matter what your environment says, associate with a classmate who performs better than you. Don’t be be intimidated. Resolve to be optimistic in your thinking an this will in no small measure help you perform better than you could imagine. Statements like ‘I can do better,’ ‘Yes, I can do it,’ ‘I won’t give up now,’ ‘I will make it,’ should be your slogan.

