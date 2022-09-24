Akin Alabi, Teslim Folarin make APC Presidential Campaign Council

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) announced its Ppresidential campaign council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday. The presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the deputy chairman of the campaign council.

The campaign council includes high ranking members of the APC with different delegations. Comrade Adams Oshiomole is the deputy DG in charge of operations, and Hon James Faleke is the secretary of the PCC.

The Oyo State delegation will be led by Sen. Teslim Folarin, flanked by the Honourable member representing Egbeda/ONa Ara Federal constituency, Hon Akin Alabi.

Hon. Alabi who is the chairman of the House committee on governmental affairs and a supporter of Tinubu is contesting to return to the House of Representatives in 2023.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money Ritual: I Paid N30,000 For Two Human Skulls —Suspect

THE intervention of the Atiba unit of the Amotekun Corps in Oyo Town, Oyo State, saved two men, Ganiyu Maruf and Bashiru Basit, from being lynched on Thursday after they were found in possession of two human skullss….

Kaduna-Based Journalist Offers To Donate A Kidney To Ekweremadu’s Ailing Daughter

A Kaduna-based journalist and farmer, John Femi Adi, has expressed his willingness to donate one of his kidneys to Sonia, the ailing daughter of the former deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremaduu…

Did Ibrahim Babangida Truly Plan To Hand Over To Ibrahim Babangida?

(A review by Lasisi Olagunju, Ph.D of the book: Nigeria’s Aborted Third Republic And The June 12 Debacle: Reporters’ Account).This collection is an admirable effort at doing two things: One, proving that twenty children could spectacularly ‹work›…..

2023: Northern PDP Elders Back Ayu

ELDERS of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the northern part of the country rose from a meeting in Kaduna on Friday with a resolution to give its backing to Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to continue as the national chairman of the partyy….

Day My Husband Grabbed A Pistol And Threatened To Shoot Me —22-Year-Old Mother Of Five Nabbed For Robbery





A mother of five, Esther Nwoko, aged 22, who was arrested with two others for dispossessing a rider of his motorcycle at gunpoint, has explained how the gun used in the robbery got into the hands of her husband, Chidinmaa…

SOS-SAM: Buhari’s Lamentation In Owerri

President Muhammadu Buhari was the guest of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State recently. He was not the guest of the majority of Imo people because they reportedly deserted the streetss…..