Challenges of advertising

Advertising is as old as man’s existence; the first advertisement is believed to have taken place in the Biblical book of Genesis where the serpent advertised the qualities of the forbidden fruit to Eve.

So, advertising is a form of marketing that is carried out purposely, to promote a brand or sell a product by subtly persuading people to try out particular product and services, usually through paid announcements.

In Nigeria, advertising has a unique place, having transitioned from the traditional and undeveloped form early in the country’s rise to civilisation to its current developed form.

However, the proliferation of advertising agencies is one of the challenges that is faced in the advertising industry; unstable economy, poor purchasing power and lack of enough trained advertising personnel are also part of the challenges advertising faces in the country.

These challenges seem to have handicapped its progress and watered down the great roles it plays in effective communication and marketing. But experts and advertising enthusiast are of the opinion that it is not yet time for advertising to go extinct given its resilience and ability to withstand all the knocks and shocks.

Beyond the aforementioned challenges, most advertisers fail to choose suitable methods for their clients, because advertising methods depend on the type of audience. However, choosing suitable advertising tactics for a business also involves testing them out until the perfect one is found.

Majority believe that their business will standout with gigantic and abundance of adverts but this is not usually the case; the first issue comes from crafting the right message and innovating it in order to look good. And to give any business a voice, you need to identify and relate it to your audience first.

Would the type of message spark their interest? What do they like to hear? Do they really need to know about it?

Compelling content is the main challenge that most advertisers face and that’s what every business owner hopes to have in their advertisement. Though crafting the perfect sales pitch is not easy, as majority of people are aware of overused marketing bait lines; people now apply logical reasoning to messages to avoid being scammed, this is why advertisers should be sincere, provide detailed solutions and create an ideal content that will answer the needs of the target customers.

Abdulateef Aderemi Fowewe, Ibadan

