FG must not pamper renegades 

Nigeria is number 146 on the Global Peace Index, making it the eighth least peaceful country in Africa according to the 2021 Global Peace Index (GPI), the country moved a step up from 147 in 2020. But this is not surprising, considering Boko Haram, political crisis; ritual killing, farmers/herders clashes and banditry that have resulted in the country a highly insecure society.

The government’s mediocre attitude toward paying attention to the threat posed by these renegade fighters who have stalwartly crippled the peace in Nigeria has not helped and the country is consistently experiencing instability.

At present, bandits are eventually overtaking Boko Haram as Nigeria’s second-deadliest terrorist group. From 2019 till date, they have killed a lot of people and destroyed personal possessions; it is unfortunate that the humongous amount of funds budgeted and spent on the security sector to attend to the hurdle of insecurity in the country has not had any effect; the situation remains unchanged, rather, it keeps erupting like wildfire.

These bloodthirsty bandits don’t understand any other language than fire-for-fire. Considering their day-to-day unlawful operations, they don’t want to give up until they are awfully and massively defeated. Consequently, the government, in collaboration with security agencies across the country should launch a battle to put an end to activities of these local terrorists.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki, Bauchi State

