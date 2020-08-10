Centre calls for renewed commitment to anti-corruption fight

The Interfaith Mediation Centre has called for a renewed commitment on the part of Nigerians in the fight against corruption in the country.

Co-Executive Director of the Centre in charge of Christian matters, Pastor James Wuye, made the call on Monday during a town hall meeting in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

”Citizens need to take the anti-corruption fight seriously as both Christianity and Islam preach against the practice.

‘The fight against corruption can only be successful when people first purge themselves of their impurities.

“The first and greatest jihad in Islam is to conquer yourself and deal with the impurities in your life before you can reach out to others.

“Similarly in Christianity, you cannot serve God without purity,” he added

He said corruption hinders development, noting that people should stop paying mere lip service to the fight against the menace.

Also speaking, Malam Garba Adamu, the Acting Chairman of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, Jema’a Local Government Area chapter, said corruption was a direct result of moral decadence in the society.

Adamu noted that corruption was not limited to financial impropriety or bribery, but involved other dishonest acts perpetuated in homes which many engaged in unconsciously.

He called on leaders at all levels to exhibit transparency and be accountable for anything put into their care to engender trust.

”JNI activities have helped change our members’ perception of corruption and ways to curb it,” he said.

Contributing, representatives of various groups, including traditional, religious, women and youth groups, said previous meetings had helped outline their roles in the fight against corruption.

They appealed to political office holders to be equitable in the distribution of resources to give everyone a sense of belonging.

(NAN)

