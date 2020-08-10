Declare Dogara’s seat vacant, PDP asks Gbajabiamila

Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Speaker of the House Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, to declare the seat of former Speaker Yakubu Dogara vacant for defecting to the APC from PDP.

This is contained in a letter dated 30th July 2020 titled, ‘DEMAND FOR THE INVOCATION OF THE PROVISIONS OF SECTION 68(1)(g) (2) OF THE 1999 CONSTITUTION FRN (AS AMENDED) IN RESPECT OF THE SEAT OF THE MEMBER REPRESENTING DASS/TAFAWA BALEWA/ BOGORO FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY IN BAUCHI STATE – NOTICE OF IMPENDING LEGAL ACTION’ written to the Speaker of the House of Reps by a team of legal practitioners on behalf of the Bauchi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The letter which was jointly signed by Shipi Rabo Esq, J. S. Jibrin Esq, A. S. Idris Esq and H.S.Saraki Esq and received by the House of Reps on 6th August, 2020, the PDP states that “This comes with the further notice that upon your refusal, failure or neglect to heed this demand, we shall proceed to commence legal action against you in a competent Court of law”.

The party further stated that “thereby bringing to the fore the import of the famous legal maxim that says: “product agit qui praecepto legis obtemperial” i.e “he should acts prudently who obeys the command of laws” in the context of your pledge to uphold justice, the rule of law and the deepening of democratic processes as captured in your inaugural address as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly in the House of Representatives”.

“We write with esteemed compliments as the legal representatives of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) herein referred to as ‘our client to, upon its instructions and authority, forward the subject of this correspondence for your attention and necessary action”, it further stated.

It, therefore, stated that “In the light of this, our client has briefed us that it has been formally notified by Honourable Yakubu Dogara, the member representing Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State and the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, regarding his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC). A copy of Honourable Dogara’s notification dated 24th July 2020 is hereby annexed and marked as appendix ‘A'”.

“We convey, once again, our regards of the highest considerations even as we patiently await your response during the period of the notice before moving on concerning the subject matter, please”, it concluded.

It will be recalled that the former Speaker of House of Reps, Barrister Yakubu Dogara formally defected from the PDP and rẹturned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a development that has continued to generate mixed reactions on the political scene of the country.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE