CCC buries late composer of NYSC anthem, Adetiran

The leadership of the Celestial Church of Christ led by Reverend Emmanuel Mobiyina Oshoffa, the church’s global General Overseer, has just completed a series of programmes lined up to give ace musicologist and composer of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) anthem, Wole Adetiran (MON), a befitting burial.

Before the late Adetiran’s burial programme took off, President Muhammadu Buhari had condoled with the CCC leadership and the Adetiran family on the demise of their revered clergyman, whom the president described as an accomplished musicologist.

The president’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, entitled “President Buhari mourns Adetiran, composer of NYSC anthem” and sent to the CCC leadership.

According to Adesina, the president urged the family of the departed musicologist to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, having left his footprints in the sands of time as the composer of the NYSC anthem, sung round the country and inspiring innumerable youths.

“President Buhari prayed God to rest the soul of the former Head, Department of Music, The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Director of Music, CCC worldwide, and holder of the Member of the Order of the Niger National Award,” he said.

Meanwhile, the week-long burial programme, which ended today with a thanksgiving at the CCC International Headquarters, Ketu, Lagos, had begun on Saturday, August 20 with a symposium, held at a branch of the church in his home in Ibafo, Ogun State.

A road show led by the NYSC national band was held in honour of the late Adetiran the following Sunday, while an epoch-making service of songs programme and commendation service were held at CCC Oyo State headquarters, Army Barracks Road, Mokola, Ibadan and at The Polytechnic, Ibadan on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Tribune Church News gathered that a star-studded interdenominational musical concert, which paraded the likes of Tope Alabi, Bidemi Olaoba, Abel Dosumu, Laolu Gbejo, among others, was held on August 24, at the Blue Roof of the Lagos Television, Agidingbi, Ikeja, in continuation of the burial programme.

While wake-keep service, lying-in-state and funeral service for the deceased, who died May 7, aged 75, were held at his residence at the Celestial City in Imeko, Ogun State, on August 25 and 26 respectively. The church hosted several guests in his honour, at the Conference centre in the Celestial city.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…





Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….