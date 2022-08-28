Women critical in nation building —Pastor Gbade Ojo

Presiding Pastor of Sanctuary Evangelical Church (Inc), Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Gbade Ojo, has charged government at all levels to carry women along in development initiatives, adding that they are critical instruments in nation and peace-building.

The cleric made this known at the 18th annual women conference and thanksgiving service tagged: “Sing O, Daughter of Zion”, held at the church’s auditorium, last Sunday.

“We have been neglecting women in development efforts. The nation needs them in all aspects of our national life. The entire population of women should be carried along in development agenda. They are vital tools in peace building initiatives,’’ the cleric said.

The university don urged the Federal Government to accord priority to the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), adding that ASUU is a critical stakeholder in the activities of tertiary education in the country, saying that yielding to the demands of the Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU); Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), among others, without addressing the demands of ASUU properly, will affect university education negatively and by extension, the entire nation.

He urged government at all levels to brace up and address the fragile security situation across the nation which has paralysed socio-economic development and the killing of innocent citizens.

Earlier, the women leader in the church, Pastor (Dr) Mrs Ronke Ojo, had flayed the federal government for not addressing the security situation of the nation properly, just as she commended women across the nation on their peace building efforts and evangelical activities.

“Nigerians should be joyful and prayerful. Sing to the Lord for the problems of the nation will soon fade away. Let us be hopeful as tomorrow will be better. We have given ourselves hope despite the fact that our children and husbands are being killed daily. We will continue to pray for the nation,” she said.

She also urged the government to stop enslaving Nigerians, put an end to ASUU crisis, solve insecurity issues, address unemployment and other critical issues. She also charged Nigerians to embrace agriculture in order to lift themselvesout of abject poverty.

On her part, the guest speaker on the occasion, who is a former Senior Special Assistant to the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Legal Matters, Lady Evangelist Esther Farinloye, urged Christians to continue to sing to God and rejoice in Him always, as there is hope in Him.

She urged women to continue to be involved in nation-building and peace building initiatives as they are agents of change while urging them to support the nation with fervent prayers in electing viable leaders that would take the nation to the Promised Land.

“Government should make pragmatic efforts towards releasing innocent citizens abducted by kidnappers. Through prayers and supplications, God will answer our prayers,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…





My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….