By Oluwatoyin Malik

The Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Oyo State, Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, has said the ongoing cash crunch in the country would not affect the forthcoming housing and population census to be conducted in the country from March 29 to April 2, 2023, just as he expressed the hope that the crisis would have been resolved by then.

Speaking during a one-day workshop for journalists at the NPC secretariat in Ibadan, Dr Oyetunji said that the NPC had been structured in such a way that it operates digitally for seamless flow of work.

The NPC federal commissioner, represented by the Oyo State Director, Mr Abdulkareem Bello, said that the forthcoming census would also be conducted solely through technology, thereby making Nigeria the first country in Africa to have a digitalised census.

Dr Oyetunji, while speaking further, said that the essence of conducting the one-day workshop for journalists was to train them for effective reporting of the exercise.

He said: “I am, however, strengthened and happy to convey that almost all processes leading to the head count in Oyo State has been accomplished, while training of all categories of functionaries are still being sustained.”

He added that the results of the exercise would be credible, reliable, acceptable and verifiable to the people of Oyo State.

Senior officials of the commission made presentations on the various areas of the exercise in order for journalists to be conversant with terms of the exercise.

