The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, Niyi Ijalaye, has warned voters not to use phones at polling booths during the Saturday election.

He stated shortly after meeting with heads of various security agencies in the state on Wednesday that it is a criminal offence for voters to use their mobile phones at the polling centre.

Ijalaye said the electoral body is ready to conduct free, fair, and credible elections with the help of the various security agencies and other stakeholders.

Ijalaye said, “We have been strategising and restrategising on the way forward to ensure that elections in the Ogun state will be devoid of rancor or violence. That is what we have been doing, and we want to seize this opportunity to appeal to the good people of Ogun state, the gateway state, to endeavor to just come out peacefully on Saturday and exercise their franchise, their civic responsibility to vote for people, candidates and parties of their choice.

“On no account will the violence of any sort be tolerated in this state, and that is what we have been discussing in the last two, three hours.

“Maybe I need to emphasize this also that on voting day, when people come to the polling booths with their phones when they approach the polling officer, and they want to go in with their phones, they will not be allowed to use their phones to discuss with people or take pictures at that polling point where they will be voting. It is an offence, a crime, and it will not be allowed.

“We appeal to those who wish to come there with their phones to maybe switch it off for that one or two minutes so that everybody would be seen acting within the law.”

The commissioner of police in the state, Frank Mba, called on security personnel deployed for the election to maintain their political neutrality and provide a level playing ground for all the political parties.