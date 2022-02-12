Can too much sex cause stroke

My name is Promise. I do have sex every day. If I can’t have sex, I will then masturbate. Please doctor, can too much sex/masturbation cause stroke or any other serious side effects?

Promise (by SMS)

No. There’s no scientific evidence that shows that having sex every day will cause stroke or any serious health issue. In addition, there’s also no evidence for any “optimal” or “perfect” frequency for healthy sex life. However, having said this, having sex very often — for example, several times per day — may lead to physical exhaustion and mental fatigue among other issues. It is also possible that sex, especially, masturbation can become a distraction when it takes over your life. The fact that you are even getting worried about the matter means that you should scale back the habit and engage in some other positive social exercises such as reading, sports among others.