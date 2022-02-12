What is prostate cancer?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
I have heard a lot of bad news about Prostate Cancer. Kindly educate me on this. I am a 60 -year old business man. Thanks.

Tade (by SMS)

 

Prostate Cancer is a cancer in a man’s prostate.  A man’s prostate is a small walnut-sized gland that produces seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Even though the Prostate naturally gets bigger as a man grows in age, when it becomes invaded by cancer cells, the organ can become hard and lead to some symptoms such as difficulty with urination. However, in some cases, there are no symptoms at all. In addition, while some types of prostate cancer grow slowly, in some other cases, monitoring is recommended. Other types are aggressive and require radiation, surgery, hormone therapy, chemotherapy or other treatments. Regular medical examination which will involve physical examination by a doctor as well as Laboratory tests are the best preventive measures.

Comments

