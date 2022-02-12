Health and heart attacks

Is it possible for a healthy person to have a heart attack? Last year, a 50- year old colleague of mine died of a massive heart attack. Despite being 10 years older than me, he was in far better shape. He ran 5 to 10 kilometers daily, he lifted weights, outwardly he had the body of a 25 or 30- year old man. He was on his way to work one morning when he developed what he thought was heartburn. He had eaten late the night before, so he was sure that a quick trip to the Pharmacy for some antacids would solve his problem. Unfortunately, he collapsed inside the Pharmacy. The autopsy confirmed he had a 90 percent blockage in a major artery.

Perry (by SMS)

While your colleague certainly appeared very healthy on the outside, he was in fact dangerously ill. Heartburn had been an ongoing problem that would sometimes resolve with antacids, sometimes not. I think he had been having symptoms for a while. He could be one of those people that never go for medical check- ups. While congenital heart defects can cause young people to die, having a major heart attack like your colleague could only happen when there is a blockage. This is a problem that could have been ongoing for long and could have been detected if the man had gone for a Medical check- up.