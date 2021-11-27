Can I use skin bleaching cream?

Many of my friends who are using bleaching creams have lots of boyfriends who give them a lot of money and gifts. I also want to be like them but I am afraid of using bleaching creams which I have been told is very bad for the body. Kindly advise me as I also want to be popular with boys.

Olabisi (by SMS)

I will want to thank you for your letter which confirmed your maturity and sincerity. Yes, it is true that Skin Bleaching Creams are dangerous. Apart from the fact that the cream exposes the skin to the possibilities of cancer and difficulties in wound healing, the chemicals in the cream when absorbed through the skin can be injurious to the kidneys. In addition, being famous with boys is not a good thing as it will also expose you to many dangers such as infections and unwanted pregnancies. I believe that with your natural beauty, you will meet a good man who will love you for what you are and not because of your artificial light skin.

