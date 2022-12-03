Can I take Omega-3 ?

I read somewhere that Omega-3 Fatty Acids are good for fighting Anxiety and Depression. If this is true, can I take the vitamin? I am a 55 -year old Teacher

Naomi (by SMS)

Omega-3 fatty acids have been confirmed to have many powerful health benefits for the body and brain including the control and prevention of anxiety and depression. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders in the world. Symptoms include sadness, lethargy and a general loss of interest in life. Anxiety, also a common disorder, is characterized by constant worry and nervousness. Interestingly, studies indicate that people who consume Omega-3s regularly are less likely to be depressed. What’s more, when people with depression or anxiety start taking omega-3 supplements, their symptoms improve. Generally, Omega-3 supplements have been found to help prevent and treat depression and anxiety.

