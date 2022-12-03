My problem with vertigo

I sometimes have incidents of giddiness with the room sometimes swinging around me. The doctor whom I saw diagnosed Vertigo. I have tried many medications prescribed for me but the situation has remained the same. Kindly advise me on what else to do.

Juliet (by SMS)

Vertigo is dizziness that creates the false sense that you or your surroundings are spinning or moving. The condition can feel similar to motion sickness, but it’s not the same as lightheadedness. Vertigo can be caused by a variety of different conditions, including: rapid change in head movement, infection, Meniere’s disease, stroke, brain tumor, migraine, traumatic brain injury, infection, as well as Head or neck injury. Vertigo is also a common symptom after a traumatic injury to the head or neck, especially if there is damage to the vestibular system. In addition, certain medications can cause vertigo, along with other symptoms like dizziness, hearing loss, and tinnitus, or a ringing in the ears. Treatment options for vertigo can depend on the underlying cause. These range from medications to interventions by an Ear, Nose and Throat expert.

