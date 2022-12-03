Is this stroke?

My younger sister has been complaining of some weakness in her left upper arm for some time now. I want to know if this is a stroke? She is 50 years old and hypertensive but currently on medication.

Tijani (by SMS)

A stroke is caused by the loss of blood flow to the brain which damages tissues within the brain. Symptoms of a stroke show up in the body parts controlled by the damaged areas of the brain. The sooner a person having a stroke gets care, the better their outcome is likely to be. For this reason, it’s helpful to know the signs of a stroke so you can act quickly. Stroke symptoms can include; paralysis, numbness or weakness in the arm, face, and leg, especially on one side of the body, trouble speaking or understanding others, slurred speech, confusion, disorientation, or lack of responsiveness, sudden behavioral changes, especially increased agitation, vision problems, such as trouble seeing in one or both eyes with vision blackened or blurred, or double vision, trouble walking, loss of balance or coordination, dizziness, severe, sudden headache with an unknown cause, seizures as well as nausea or vomiting. A stroke requires immediate medical attention. If you think that your sister has a stroke, kindly take her to see a doctor right away. Prompt treatment is key to preventing any possible grave outcomes of the stroke such as, brain damage, long-term disability or even death. It’s better to be overly cautious when dealing with a stroke, so don’t be afraid to get emergency medical help if you think you recognize the signs of a stroke.

