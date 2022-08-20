Can I take coffee?

I have been drinking 2 cups of Coffee a day for the past few years with no problems. I am now 65 years old. Can I still continue taking coffee in my old age?

Dokun (by SMS)

While caffeine is not bad for the elderly in low levels, those who drink more than four cups of coffee daily can experience anxiety, headaches, restlessness and heart palpitations. Too much caffeine overstimulates the nervous system, leading to jitters, an upset stomach and elderly sleep issues. Therefore, if you must take coffee, it is better to take the decaffeinated brand in moderate portions of one or two cups a day.

