‘My mother in-law refused me s3x for my cleansing’

A widower of Lusaka’s Mutendere Compound, Zambia is up in arms against his mother-in-law for refusing to conduct cleansing rituals on him following the death of his wife.

In some traditions, widows or widowers cleansing is a ritual which demands the surviving spouse to have sexual intercourse with another person, normally one of their sisters-in-law for men and brothers-in-law for women in order to let the spirit of the deceased rest in peace among the dead.

If this is not done, the surviving spouse will be haunted, according to some beliefs.

According to Zambia Observer, this is what caused 45-year old Alpha Banda to sue Emilyn Muleya, the mother of his late wife, Caroline Musaka, in the Lusaka Boma Local Court.

The grieving widower wants the court to order Emilyn to cleanse and free him.

However, as far as Emilyn is concerned Alpha has never been her son-in-law despite having stayed with her daughter for eleven years and bearing her two grandchildren.

“My in-law told me that I was free to go without cleansing because according to her, there was no marriage between me and her daughter. She stated that we were merely cohabiting,” Alpha told the court, presided by Senior Local Court magistrate, Bertha Zulu.

Alpha said he was surprised that the money he paid towards marriage was regarded as damage and not dowry.

But his mother-in-law insisted that she could not cleanse Alpha because he had never married her daughter formally.

She told the court that the money he was claiming to have paid towards marriage was charges for having impregnated her daughter twice.

The 60-year old said marriage negotiations were supposed to be made after her daughter delivered her child, but the negotiation never occurred.

“I am not going to cleanse him because he has no written document to show that he paid dowry,” Emilyn a said.

She further told the court that a few days after the death of her daughter, Alpha stormed her house in New Kasama in the company of three friends around 19:00 hours demanding to be cleansed.

The court could however not immediately pass judgment on the matter saying it was giving time to Alpha to bring proof and witnesses to confirm if he had indeed paid dowry.





The matter was adjourned.

