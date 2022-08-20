I need precautions for exercises

I want to join my Old Students team for a charity walk next week. Kindly let me know the precautions to take since I have not done any exercise in the past few months. I am a 60- year- old woman.

Chioma (by SMS)

It is important for you to wear comfortable clothing and well- padded shoes that can protect the heels and arches of the feet. It is also useful for you to warm up before doing exercise and to cool down afterwards to lower the risk of strains and sprains. Taking appropriate breaks during the activity is also important. Do not exercise with an empty stomach. Eat something light (such as a pap or a slice of bread with jam) to give you some stamina. Do not exercise immediately after a full meal. Take some extra fluids before, during and after physical activity. Above all, listen to your body; do not exercise when unwell. If there is dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting or muscle or joint pain during the exercise, stop the activity and seek medical advice as soon as possible.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU Members Won’t Be Paid For Strike Period — FG

THE Federal Government on Thursday insisted that it will not accede to the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for their members to be paid the backlog of salaries withheld over the ongoing strike, saying it is meant to be the penalty for their needless action….

Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday

What Transpired During Obasanjo, Tinubu’s Meeting — Gbajabiamila

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, says going by what transpired during the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Tinubu’s victory is assured in 2023…..

Traditional worshippers festival: Osun declares Monday as public holiday