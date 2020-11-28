Can I drink milk at 60?

I have always loved to drink milk. As a young child, I could consume large bowls of milk in a day. I am now 60 years of age and want to know if I can still drink milk even though, I want to lose some weight.

Ireti (by SMS)

Milk is an invaluable product that from childhood gives us strength and energy, gives strength to bones, and increases immunity. Milk contains protein, fats, vitamins B and D, calcium, magnesium, lactose, and other trace elements, which allows it to be more attributed to food rather than drink. However, the older a person (after 50 years), the harder it is for his body to assimilate milk lactose. Therefore, drinking milk at your age may not make you put on weight but may cause flatulence and in some cases intoxication. This means that you can still drink milk if your body does not react adversely to it.

