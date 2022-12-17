Can I catch HIV from saliva?

I recently discovered that my new boyfriend who kissed me on the mouth is HIV positive. Kindly let me know if HIV can be transmitted through the saliva

Adeline (by SMS)

HIV is not transmitted through saliva, tears, or sweat. In addition, the virus does not does not survive long outside the human body since it cannot reproduce outside a human host. However in case of oral sex where there is a tear or wound in the mouth, there is a high possibility of infection through the semen of the infected person.

