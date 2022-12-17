How to avoid sleeping while reading

Reading is a sleeping pill for most of us. A lot of people can relate with the notion of dozing off after reading through just a few pages of a book. Reading makes us sleep because the constant movement of our eyes wears out our eye muscles.

Most people find reading on the bed comfortable but end up dozing off after reading a few pages. This might not be the case for others. Reading after having a hectic or stressful day might hinder you from reading. Your body tends to be too tired to go through a few pages of a book. Sleepiness can also be caused by lack of interest in the book you are reading. This can be a challenge for students especially when you have a reading target. Reading books that don’t interest you can weaken you mentally.

However, it is necessary to read because readers are leaders and you can’t afford to try ignorance. In this article, you will find possible ways to avoid sleeping while reading.

1. Find a good posture

If you desire to be a good reader without being interrupted by sleep, then you need to read in a correct posture. You need all your muscles to be comfortable to read effectively. It is advisable to sit conveniently on a chair.

Lying on a bed while reading will make your trip to the dreamland faster. Sitting up while reading helps to prevent sleep.

2. Get snacks

You will notice that when one of your body part is busy and working, sleeping might be difficult. While reading, you can place a few snacks on your table to keep your mouth busy. This will prevent you from dozing off while reading a book. This is if you are not an addicted reader.

3. Take a nap

You need to be active and awake to read. To be alert, you need to take at least a 20-30 minutes nap before reading. Taking short naps restores and also helps you to improve your performance.

4. Use good light

Reading in a dark room or in a place here there is dim light might affect your brain’s performance.

5. Move around

Staying in a spot for a long time can hinder proper flow of blood. So when you notice you are feeling sleepy while reading, stand up and move around. This will keep your blood moving adequately.





You can stretch and dance for few minutes to stay active.

6. Stay hydrated

Dehydration could be a reason you sleep while studying or reading. This is because dehydration shrinks your brain. Being busy studying for exams or a reading target might make you lose track of time to take adequate water. To solve this, keep adequate water by your side while reading to stay hydrated.

