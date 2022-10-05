Bus driver murdered in Delta community

A man was in the early hours of Wednesday murdered in cold blood in Ogwashi Uku, Delta State by suspected assassins.

The man identified as Monday Okofu, a commercial bus driver, was reportedly attacked by the gate in his private residence situated at the back of Aunty Bose school, Kwale junction axis of the community with battle axes.

Report from the area said the assassins who laid siege by the gate before dawn attacked the man, using the axes on the neck.

“The man, a native of Adonte community in Aniocha south of the state was attacked. The people hide outside the gate and when the man wanted to drive out at about 4-5 am, the killers cut him on the neck. They used other dangerous weapons on him. He tried to escape but they pursued him and cut his neck to pieces leaving him in the pool of his blood,” a local security source told Tribune Online.

Another source hinted: “The incident itself happened around 4:00 am yesterday. We learnt the people that attacked the man stormed his house at about that time. They said the people knocked for him to open his door which he did.

“Immediately he opened the door, the assailants came down on him with the battle axes and other weapons they were armed with. They almost cut off his head from what we heard.”

No reason was given for the gruesome murder at the time of filling in the report even as

the police public relations officer in the State, DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the story adding that no arrest has been made.

According to him, the police have commenced a discreet investigation into the incident.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE