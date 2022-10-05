OML46 return to Bayelsa: Buhari promises prompt response to Diri’s demand

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised a prompt response to the request by Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa for the return of Oil Mining License (OML) 46, which he said was unjustly revoked from the state and handed over to a private concern.

This followed a meeting with a delegation from the state led by the governor at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

The governor said OML 46 is “emotional” to Bayelsans, whom he said, possessed the technical and financial capacity to manage the oil well.

Diri had also told the President that he wanted the Federal Government to take over the Bayelsa State Medical University, now that government is setting up medical hospitals in the Geopolitical Zones and a speedy completion of three Federal roads in each of the Senatorial Districts.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity),

President Buhari pledged that he would address three major requests tabled by Senator Duoye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State, with “promptness and immediacy.”

President Buhari stressed the need for an immediate response to the governor, saying, “Given the period we are in, I know most of you are in the field campaigning. I will respond to your requests as quickly as possible.”

Governor Diri was accompanied on the visit by his immediate predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, His Royal Majesty, King Alfred Diete-Spiff and the Chairman of the State’s Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo.

He congratulated the President on the nation’s attainment of the 62nd Anniversary which coincides with Bayelsa’s 30th year of creation and urged the President to continue with his balanced approach to issues of national development.

