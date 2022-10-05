Bagudu, Ajiboye, NUT lament state of security, call for adequate protection of schools during election days

Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Bagudu, and the Nigerian Union of Teachers have called on the Federal Government to take a cursory look at the of issue terrorism and banditry and scale up security in schools across the nation as the 2023 elections campaign begins, to prevent the education sector from total collapse.

They reiterated that adequate security in schools is necessary to ensure a safe environment for effective teaching and learning during the campaign and election days.

They made the call in Ibadan at the 58th (7th quadrennial) National Delegate’s Conference of the NUT with the theme, ‘Terrorism and Attacks on Schools: Effects on Education and Nigeria’s Economy,’ held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

He called for international collaboration and network of support to ensure adequate protection of the education sector across the nation during and after the 2023 elections, adding that those who are taking the law into their own hands or involved in criminality should be brought to book.

The national president of NUT, Comrade Audu Amba, noted that the education system in Nigeria from the pre-primary to tertiary level is in crisis, as insecurity around the schools is antithetical to the effective delivery of education.

He lamented that the school system in Nigeria had suffered attacks by terrorists and bandits, which had led to displacement or death of some teachers and learners.

While he noted that poor funding had remained the bane of public education over the years, he called on governments at both the national and sub-national levels to increase their budgetary allocation to education in line with the set global standards.

The chairman of NUT in Oyo State, Comrade Oladimeji Raji, appealed to the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde, to approve the implementation of the Act of National Assembly which approved 65 years as retirement age and 40 years length of service for teachers in the state as assented to by the president.

He said this would assist the system to retain the best brains in the education sector.

Presenting the conference theme as the keynoter, the registrar/chief executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Professor Josiah Ajiboye, said that “attacks on schools, students and educators are attacks on the children’s right to access education-and on their future.

“For children living in conflict areas, education has become even more dangerous; as in 2022, there were 535 verified attacks on schools – an increase of 30 percent compared to 2019.”

Ajiboye therefore charged the Federal Government to review its security architecture to address the deteriorating security situation because of terrorism and violent attacks on education.

He also suggested that the government should implement to the fullest the safe schools’ declaration guidelines endorsed by Nigeria in 2015 and ratified by the president in 2019.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in his goodwill message, restated that attacks on schools or education had become a global challenge as virtually all countries have incidences indicating the effects of such attacks, which invariably affect children’s right to an education and their future.





Represented by the director, Coordinating Evaluation Quality Assurance Service in Mrs Abimbola Odeleye, the minister, therefore, pledged the ministry’s and its agencies’ commitment to work closely with all Nigerians to provide safe schools.

Oyo State governor, represented by his chief of staff, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi in his remarks said the present administration had ensured that the welfare of teachers in the state had been given topmost priority as a way of boosting their morale in order to make them hyperactive towards the job.

“Gone are the days when you had signage on properties saying “this house are not meant for teachers.’ This is no longer happening in Oyo State. In fact, most landlords would eagerly give their houses to teachers now and teachers are also building their own houses,” the governor said.

The highlight of the event included the presentation of awards to the president, Gen Muhammadu Buhari; senate president, Senator Ahmed Lawan; speaker, House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kebbi State governor, Abubarkar Bagudu; Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, among others for their contribution to education in the country.

