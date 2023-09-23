I usually have burning sensation in my chest after eating any form of peppery food or drinking coffee. Kindly let me know why this is so.

Chike (by SMS)

The burning sensation in the chest experienced after consuming peppery foods or drinks such as coffee or soda, is often caused by the backflow of stomach acid into the oesophagus. When you consume acidic or irritating foods, the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), a ring of muscle that separates the oesophagus from the stomach, may weaken or relax inappropriately. This allows stomach acid to flow back up into the oesophagus, leading to the characteristic burning sensation known as heartburn.

The acidic nature of foods like coffee and soda can exacerbate this sensation.

The solution is to reduce the consumption of such kinds of food items or take some antacids to reduce the incidence.

