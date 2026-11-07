Buratai, experts advocate multi-dimensional approach to tackle terrorism

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), and other security experts have called for a multi-dimensional approach to tackling terrorism in Nigeria, stressing the need to combine military operations with good governance, intelligence gathering, community engagement and socio-economic development.

They made the call on Friday in Lagos at the public presentation of a book, Beyond Military Force: A Strategy for Countering Terrorism in Nigeria, authored by Professor Joan Ugo Mbagwu of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Buratai, who was the Guest of Honour, said military intervention remained essential in confronting armed groups and protecting citizens but could not independently deliver lasting peace without addressing the socio-economic and governance challenges that fuel extremism.

ALSO READ: Aiyedatiwa reaffirms commitment to Ondo health college development

“Military force, however professional, is a shield, not a substitute for governance. It can create the conditions for peace, but it cannot by itself build peace,” he said.

The former army chief, who served between 2015 and 2021, said Nigeria’s security challenges, particularly in the North-East and North-West, required coordinated military and non-military interventions.

He identified intelligence gathering and community participation as critical to successful counter-insurgency operations, noting that local communities could provide security agencies with vital information when there was mutual trust.

“No amount of firepower can compensate for poor intelligence. The community is often the best source of intelligence, but only when the community trusts the security agencies,” he stated.

Buratai also disclosed that the Nigerian Army reviewed its rules of engagement during his tenure to ensure compliance with established standards, while introducing human rights desks and other accountability mechanisms.

He called for stronger counter-terrorism capacity within the Nigeria Police Force, warning against the continued overstretching of the military in areas traditionally assigned to civilian security institutions.

He further disclosed that field surveys informing the publication were conducted in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

Earlier, Mbagwu said the book was written to broaden national understanding of counter-terrorism beyond the conventional reliance on military force.

She advocated greater attention to deradicalisation, negotiation, improved socio-economic conditions and stronger partnerships among government institutions, local communities and civil society organisations.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Olubunmi Ajala, described the publication as a timely contribution to discussions on Nigeria’s security challenges and commended Buratai for his commitment to security-related issues.

The event featured the presentation of an award of appreciation to Buratai in recognition of his contributions to the fight against terrorism during his tenure as Chief of Army Staff.