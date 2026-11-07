Lagos: Police detain officer over death of two-year-old girl

Lagos State Police Command has detained an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Omotayo Olajide, following a shooting incident that killed a two-year-old girl and injured another child in the Ajegunle area of the state.

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 5, 2026, when the officer and other policemen reportedly responded to a distress call over a violent clash between two rival groups.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Saturday.

According to her, the officer discharged his firearm during the operation, hitting the two girls in the Nosamu area of Ajegunle between 9.30 pm and 10 pm.

“The Lagos State Police Command sadly confirms the incident in which ASP Omotayo Olajide, a personnel of the Command, discharged his firearm resulting in the death of a little girl, Omole Taiwo, and injured another girl in the Nosamu area of Ajegunle on Thursday, 5 November 2026,” she said.

Adebisi said preliminary findings indicated that the police personnel were deployed following a distress call about a violent clash between two rival groups, identified as the Nosamu Boys and the Alayabiagba Boys, over toll collection.

She said the groups were reportedly armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons when the police arrived.

Both children were rushed to Ajeromi General Hospital, while one was later transferred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, where she died.

The other child, according to the police spokesperson, is receiving medical attention and is in stable condition.

Adebisi said Olajide had been disarmed and detained, while the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a thorough and impartial investigation.

She added that the investigation would establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and determine appropriate legal and disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, has paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family and assured them that justice would be served.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to protecting lives and pledged that the investigation would be conducted with professionalism, transparency, and accountability.