Aiyedatiwa reaffirms commitment to Ondo health college development

Ondo Governor, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the growth and repositioning of the Ondo State College of Health Technology, Akure (CHTA), as a leading institution for the training of competent and skilled healthcare professionals.

The Provost of the college, Dr Abayomi Logo, who restated the governor’s commitment, said the administration recognised the strategic importance of health education and the critical role of the institution in strengthening healthcare delivery, developing human capital and improving the wellbeing of the people.

Logo assured the college community that the management would continue to work closely with the state government and relevant stakeholders to advance the institution’s mandate, improve the learning environment, strengthen academic standards and create more opportunities for students to acquire the knowledge, practical skills and professional values required to excel in the healthcare sector.

The Provost stated this while congratulating the newly elected Students’ Union Government (SUG) executives following the successful and peaceful conduct of the union’s election.

He described the exercise as a demonstration of democratic values, maturity, discipline and the collective commitment of students to the progress of the institution.

According to him, the peaceful atmosphere in which the election was conducted reflects the growing sense of unity, institutional pride and leadership consciousness among students.

He commended the students for their responsible conduct throughout the electoral process, while appreciating members of staff, the electoral committee, security personnel and other stakeholders whose contributions ensured the success of the exercise.

The Provost, in a statement issued through the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Mr Olushola Olugbabee, particularly acknowledged those involved in the planning, coordination and supervision of the election, noting that their commitment to due process was essential to building confidence in the institution’s democratic structures.

Congratulating the new SUG executives, Logo urged them to regard their emergence as a call to service rather than an opportunity for personal recognition.

He charged them to demonstrate humility, transparency, accountability and inclusiveness in the discharge of their responsibilities, stressing that the welfare and interests of the entire student population must remain central to their decisions and activities.

He also urged the new leadership to maintain a cordial and constructive relationship with the college management, members of staff and the wider student community, noting that meaningful progress could only be achieved through dialogue, mutual respect and a shared sense of responsibility.

Logo called on candidates who were unsuccessful in the election not to regard their outcome as the end of their contributions to student development but to support the new executives and channel their ideas and experience towards the collective advancement of the institution.

He said the college remained one family, adding that the success of the newly elected leadership should translate into progress for the entire student population.

The Provost further called on staff and students to reciprocate the governor’s commitment to the institution through dedication, discipline, cooperation and a shared determination to take the college to greater heights.

He maintained that the management remained open to constructive suggestions and partnerships capable of promoting academic excellence, improving students’ welfare and ensuring sustainable institutional development.

Logo expressed confidence that the new SUG executives would build on the foundation of peace, unity and cooperation demonstrated during the election, urging them to promote academic excellence, foster healthy relationships among students and initiate programmes that would enhance their intellectual, social and leadership development.

He also appealed to the entire student body to give the new executives the necessary support and cooperation, emphasising that building a stronger institution was a collective responsibility that extended beyond the management.

The Provost reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining an atmosphere of peace, inclusiveness and purposeful engagement where every student would have a sense of belonging and the opportunity to thrive.